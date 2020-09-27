ALTOONA — The quarterly meeting of the Frontier Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be held at noon, on Saturday, Oct. 10 at King’s Family Restaurant, 201 Sierra Dr., Altoona.
The Frontier Patriots Chapter includes the counties of Bedford, Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon. All current Frontier Patriots Chapter members are invited to attend, as well as any male who may be interested in joining the Sons of the American Revolution. A
ny male who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who served during the Revolutionary War or to an ancestor who gave aid to the American Colonists during the Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Some purposes and goals of the Sons of the Revolution are patriotic, historical and educational, including the following:
- Perpetuating the memory and honor of Revolutionary War Patriots
- Promoting fellowship among their descendants
- Fostering true patriotism.