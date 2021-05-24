HOLLIDAYSBURG — The quarterly meeting of the Frontier Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be held at noon, Saturday, June 12 at the Dream Restaurant, 1500 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg. Current CDC guidelines will be followed.
The Frontier Patriots Chapter includes the counties of Bedford, Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon.
All current members are encouraged to attend , as well as any man 18 years of age or older, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who served in the Revolutionary War or who gave aid to American Colonists during the Revolution is eligible for membership in the SAR.