BEDFORD — The quarterly meeting of the Frontier Patriots Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be held at Noon, on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 4308 Business 220, Bedford. CDC guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing.
The Frontier Patriots Chapter includes counties of Bedford, Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon.
All current members are invited to attend, as well as any male who may be interested in joining the Sons of the American Revolution.
Any male who can prove lineal descent from a patriot who served during the Revolutionary War or to an ancestor who gave aid to the American Colonists during the Revolution is eligible for membership.
Some purposes and goals of the Sons of the American Revolution are patriotic, historical and educational, including the following:
- Perpetuating the memory and honor of Revolutionary War Patriots;
- Promoting fellowship among their descendants;
- Inspiring the Community with a reverence for the principles of government as founded by our forefathers.