BEDFORD — On Saturday, July 17, a remembrance ceremony was held in Liberty Township, Bedford County, to honor the memory of the Phillips Rangers’ Massacre that took place on 16 July 1780.
It was sponsored by the Frontier Patriots Chapter, SAR in conjunction with the Bedford County Sestercentennial Celebrations Committee. The Frontier Patriots include members from Clearfield County.
Over one hundred guests attended the ceremony which honored the lives of the ten men massacred by Seneca warriors and the two men taken captive by soldiers led by British Lieutenant John Dochstedder in 1780. Unlike a traditional dedication ceremony, during the event on Saturday, in addition to speeches of an historical nature, short biographical sketches of all of the individuals who lost their lives in the massacre were read, hence the ‘remembrance’ aspect of the event. The fact that Captain William Phillips and his son, Elijah would have suffered by being taken into captivity in Canada, their biographies were also read. At the start of each biography, and the individual’s name was stated, Frontier Patriots Chapter member, William Roy Mock rang a bell.
The remembrance ceremony was organized and officiated by Larry D. Smith, current President and Historian of the Frontier Patriots Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution. The Frontier Patriots Chapter serves the Blair, Bedford and Huntingdon Counties region. The ceremony had been planned to take place last year, the 240th Anniversary of the massacre, but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, it had to be postponed. Rescheduling the ceremony to this year during which Bedford County is celebrating its 250th Anniversary was appropriate since the massacre was a major event in the county’s history.
The ceremony was held in the Safe Harbor House of Healing church due to forecasted heavy rain. The venue was appropriate because the church stands on the possible site of the cabin of the Frederick Heater family, in which Captain Phillips’ Rangers spent the night before the battle.