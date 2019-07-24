FRENCHVILLE — The 149th Annual Frenchville Picnic, sponsored by St. Mary Church, Frenchville, has announced winners of various giveaways:

$1,500 Giveaway

  • 1st Prize – $500 – JoJo, Turtle Creek
  • 2nd Prize – $300 – Sara Hugney, Frenchville
  • 3rd Prize – $200 – Mike Bunyek, Morrisdale
  • $100 – Angel Kalke, Morrisdale
  • $100 – Sara Hugney, Frenchville
  • $100 – Brandi Matsko
  • $50 – Connie Shadeck, Frenchville
  • $50 – Doug Trude, Keewaydin
  • $50 – Tammy Hugney, Frenchville
  • $50 – Diana Hugney, Frenchille

Altar & Rosary

  • 1st Prize – $300 Sheetz Gas Card – Bob Rubly, Clearfield
  • 2nd Prize – $150 Sheetz Gas Card – Janice Merat, Frenchville
  • 3rd Prize – $75 Sheetz Gas Card – Sara Hugney, Frenchville

50/50

  • Monica Hugill

Walmart DC 6027, Woodland

  • 4 Burner Gas Grill – Kim Shaffer Snyder
  • Microwave – Melanie Royer, Frenchville
  • 4 Drawer Tool Chest – Ray Billotte Bigler

Lottery Dog

  • Lorretta Greenland, Keewaydin

For more information call the rectory at 263-4354.

