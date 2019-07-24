FRENCHVILLE — The 149th Annual Frenchville Picnic, sponsored by St. Mary Church, Frenchville, has announced winners of various giveaways:
$1,500 Giveaway
- 1st Prize – $500 – JoJo, Turtle Creek
- 2nd Prize – $300 – Sara Hugney, Frenchville
- 3rd Prize – $200 – Mike Bunyek, Morrisdale
- $100 – Angel Kalke, Morrisdale
- $100 – Sara Hugney, Frenchville
- $100 – Brandi Matsko
- $50 – Connie Shadeck, Frenchville
- $50 – Doug Trude, Keewaydin
- $50 – Tammy Hugney, Frenchville
- $50 – Diana Hugney, Frenchille
Altar & Rosary
- 1st Prize – $300 Sheetz Gas Card – Bob Rubly, Clearfield
- 2nd Prize – $150 Sheetz Gas Card – Janice Merat, Frenchville
- 3rd Prize – $75 Sheetz Gas Card – Sara Hugney, Frenchville
50/50
- Monica Hugill
Walmart DC 6027, Woodland
- 4 Burner Gas Grill – Kim Shaffer Snyder
- Microwave – Melanie Royer, Frenchville
- 4 Drawer Tool Chest – Ray Billotte Bigler
Lottery Dog
- Lorretta Greenland, Keewaydin
For more information call the rectory at 263-4354.