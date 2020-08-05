Through funding from the local drug task force in Clearfield/Jefferson County, Stacey Karchner, a Family Recovery Life Coach through the Be A Loving Mirror Family Recovery Program will be teaching a free course in Clearfield for family members affected by another’s Substance Use Disorder/Addiction.
BALM evolved around the fact that those with Substance Use Disorder are human beings and deserving of love just as any other person is. The family becomes the loved one’s chief supporter rather than the obstacle. As a family member it is important to be a model of recovery and to regain peace and calm, believe that the loved one can get well, and learn only to contribute to recovery.
Stacey Karchner has been a Family Recovery Life coach for four years and has been teaching the course for over three years in multiple counties with success.
The course will be held at St. John’s Church in Clearfield every Thursday evening from 5:30 –8 p.m. for seven weeks starting Aug. 27.
To find out more information or enroll contact Karchner at 360-7590 or email skarchner9@gmail.com