Children’s Aid Society will hold a “Fostering Teens Focus Group” Sept. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1008 S. Second St., Clearfield.
Topics will include motivations, challenges, successes, and needed supports for fostering older youth. Current foster families, families considering foster care, and community members are asked to attend.
The focus group leader will discuss with them what their hesitations are with accepting older youth, what would alleviate those concerns, etc. By getting a clearer picture of how resource families view accepting older youth, our marketing/recruitment staff will be able to develop and design PR to appeal to possible resource families.
Participants will receive Sheetz cards. For more information, contact 765-2686 x204 or adoption@childaid.org