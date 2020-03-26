Central PA Community Action food pantries throughout Clearfield and Centre counties are available to help people in need. For the most up-to-date information, call Central PA Community Action at 765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610.

Clearfield County food pantries:

Clearfield Area Food Pantry, Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 South Second Street, Clearfield.

Contact: Robin Clark 765-1672 or 1-800-822-2610, email robinclarke2008@hotmail.com

Serves: Clearfield Area School District

Days/Hours: Every Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m.–3 p.m., by appointment only.

Curwensville Food Pantry, Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 South Second Street, Clearfield.

Contact: Robin Clark 765-1672 or 1-800-822-2610, email robinclarke2008@hotmail.com

Serves: Curwensville Area School District

Days/Hours: Third Wednesday of each month 10 a.m.–1 p.m., by appointment only.

DuBois Ministerium Food Pantry, Mansell Stadium, 404 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.

Contact: 371-7326 or 371-2858 or Pastor John Miller, 371-2470

Serves: DuBois Area School District

Days/Hours: First, second, and fourth Thursday of each month, 9:30 –11:30 a.m.

DuBois Salvation Army, 119 South Jared Street, DuBois.

Contact: 371-5320

Serves: DuBois Area School District

Emergency food only

Houtzdale Community Action Food Pantry, 40 Terrance Drive, Houtzdale

Contact: Gail Pennington, 378-5120 or 1-800-822-2610, email gpennington@cpcaa.net

Serves: Moshannon Valley School District and Glendale School District

Days/Hours: Every Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., by appointment only.

Burnside/Mahaffey Food Pantry, Bell Township Building, 6596 Colonel Drake Highway, Mahaffey.

Contact: Sally or Jim Hurd, 577-6228 or 592-5990.

Serves: Purchase Line School District

Days/Hours: Second Thursday each month 5 –7 p.m.

Osceola Mills Food Pantry, 601 Lingle Street, Osceola Mills.

Contact: Jane Hollis, 339-6289 or 339-7403

Serves: Clearfield County portion of Philipsburg-Osceola School District

Days/Hours: Every Tuesday 10 a.m.–noon, every Saturday 9 –11 a.m.

Karthaus Food Pantry, Karthaus Township Building, 367 Market Street, Karthaus.

Contact: Susan Narehood, 263-7265

Serves: Down river area of Clearfield and West Branch School District

Days/Hours: Second Wednesday of each month, 9:30 –11:30 a.m.

Westover Food Pantry, Westover School Building, 263 Michael Street, Westover.

Contact: Jean Westover, 247-8806

Serves: Harmony School District and Clearfield County portion of Glendale School District

Days/Hours: Third Thursday of each month 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

West Branch/Allport Food Pantry, Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport-Bigler Road, Allport.

Contact: Mary Ann Moriarity, 553-7469

Serves: West Branch School District

Days/Hours: First and third Wednesday of each month, 9–11 a.m.

Centre County:

Philipsburg Community Action, 14 South Front Street, Philipsburg

Contact: Robin Knepp, 342-0404, email robinknepp@comcast.net

Area: Philipsburg Borough, Rush Township

Days/Hours: Wednesday 9 a.m.–3 p.m., by appointment only

Snow Shoe/Mountain Top Food Pantry, Snow Shoe United Methodist Church, Moshannon Avenue, Snow Shoe

Contact: Phoebe Borger, 387-6230

Area: Burnside Township, Snow Shoe Borough, Snow Shoe Township

Days/Hours: Second Thursday each month 4 –6 p.m.

Tags