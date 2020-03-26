Central PA Community Action food pantries throughout Clearfield and Centre counties are available to help people in need. For the most up-to-date information, call Central PA Community Action at 765-1551 or 1-800-822-2610.
Clearfield County food pantries:
Clearfield Area Food Pantry, Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 South Second Street, Clearfield.
Contact: Robin Clark 765-1672 or 1-800-822-2610, email robinclarke2008@hotmail.com
Serves: Clearfield Area School District
Days/Hours: Every Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m.–3 p.m., by appointment only.
Curwensville Food Pantry, Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 South Second Street, Clearfield.
Contact: Robin Clark 765-1672 or 1-800-822-2610, email robinclarke2008@hotmail.com
Serves: Curwensville Area School District
Days/Hours: Third Wednesday of each month 10 a.m.–1 p.m., by appointment only.
DuBois Ministerium Food Pantry, Mansell Stadium, 404 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois.
Contact: 371-7326 or 371-2858 or Pastor John Miller, 371-2470
Serves: DuBois Area School District
Days/Hours: First, second, and fourth Thursday of each month, 9:30 –11:30 a.m.
DuBois Salvation Army, 119 South Jared Street, DuBois.
Contact: 371-5320
Serves: DuBois Area School District
Emergency food only
Houtzdale Community Action Food Pantry, 40 Terrance Drive, Houtzdale
Contact: Gail Pennington, 378-5120 or 1-800-822-2610, email gpennington@cpcaa.net
Serves: Moshannon Valley School District and Glendale School District
Days/Hours: Every Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., by appointment only.
Burnside/Mahaffey Food Pantry, Bell Township Building, 6596 Colonel Drake Highway, Mahaffey.
Contact: Sally or Jim Hurd, 577-6228 or 592-5990.
Serves: Purchase Line School District
Days/Hours: Second Thursday each month 5 –7 p.m.
Osceola Mills Food Pantry, 601 Lingle Street, Osceola Mills.
Contact: Jane Hollis, 339-6289 or 339-7403
Serves: Clearfield County portion of Philipsburg-Osceola School District
Days/Hours: Every Tuesday 10 a.m.–noon, every Saturday 9 –11 a.m.
Karthaus Food Pantry, Karthaus Township Building, 367 Market Street, Karthaus.
Contact: Susan Narehood, 263-7265
Serves: Down river area of Clearfield and West Branch School District
Days/Hours: Second Wednesday of each month, 9:30 –11:30 a.m.
Westover Food Pantry, Westover School Building, 263 Michael Street, Westover.
Contact: Jean Westover, 247-8806
Serves: Harmony School District and Clearfield County portion of Glendale School District
Days/Hours: Third Thursday of each month 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
West Branch/Allport Food Pantry, Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 369 Allport-Bigler Road, Allport.
Contact: Mary Ann Moriarity, 553-7469
Serves: West Branch School District
Days/Hours: First and third Wednesday of each month, 9–11 a.m.
Centre County:
Philipsburg Community Action, 14 South Front Street, Philipsburg
Contact: Robin Knepp, 342-0404, email robinknepp@comcast.net
Area: Philipsburg Borough, Rush Township
Days/Hours: Wednesday 9 a.m.–3 p.m., by appointment only
Snow Shoe/Mountain Top Food Pantry, Snow Shoe United Methodist Church, Moshannon Avenue, Snow Shoe
Contact: Phoebe Borger, 387-6230
Area: Burnside Township, Snow Shoe Borough, Snow Shoe Township
Days/Hours: Second Thursday each month 4 –6 p.m.