BELLEFONTE — PA CareerLink Centre County will hold its second “Find a Job Friday” event on Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at its 240 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte location.
The focus of this job fair is “Manufacturing.” Walk-in jobseekers will be able to speak to representatives from API, Chemcut, PMG, Polymics, and Diamondback Truck Covers about the following open positions:
Design engineers, HR partner, machine operators, team assemblers, computer network technician, die setter, sourcing & recruiting, product line director, entry level production and more. Admission is free. All jobseekers are welcome.