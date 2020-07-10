Lewis-BarrettCURWENSVILLE — The Lewis and Barrett Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. at Pavilion 2 at Irvin Park in Curwensville.
Please bring food to share and items for the annual Chinese auction. For more information, contact Mary Lou Swiscoski at 703-581-2094.
