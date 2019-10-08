DUBOIS — Fall Family Fun Night is planned for Oct. 25, at Penn State DuBois. A variety of family-friendly activities are scheduled.
Safe Trick or Treat will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the campus gymnasium, featuring crafts, food, games, and candy. The movie “Toy Story 4” will be shown at 7 p.m. This free, public event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Collaboration and Prevention Board, the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, Clarion Psychiatric Center, and Passages Inc, and Penn State DuBois.
A haunted house is also planned from 7 to 11 p.m. on both Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, in the Smeal building on campus. Sponsored by the Delta Mu Sigma Honor Society, there is a charge of $5 per person for the haunted house, with proceeds benefitting THON, the Penn State Dance Marathon dedicated to battling childhood cancer, as well as other local charities.
For more information, contact Rebecca Pennington at 375-4766 or rxs163@psu.edu