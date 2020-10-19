SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Joseph Gates, formerly of Beaver Valley, is an O.R./ surgical technician with Texas Pain Physicians in San Antonio, Texas.
Gates was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.
To maintain his status as a Nationally Registered EMT, Gates completed on a biennial basis the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.
By maintaining his National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Gates has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care.
Gates was Nationally Registered as an EMT-Basic in 1990 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and has been serving the San Antonio community since 2017. Prior to this position, Gates (SFC (R)) worked for the U.S. Army as a 68W Health Care Specialist from Nov 1992 – Nov 2017.
Gates was a graduate of Glendale Jr./Sr. High School, Flinton in 1988.
The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.