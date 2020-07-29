DUBOIS — Dick Castonguay of DuBois will present a Polish genealogical workshop as part of the DuBois Area Historical Society’s free genealogy workshop series. The program is Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois. This program was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the CoVid-19 shutdown.
Unlike previous programs, this presentation involves a change in venue from the Historical Society on West Long Avenue. The change was necessitated by state-wide restrictions on assembly, limiting indoor audiences to 25. For that reason, those who want to attend must pre-register by calling Barb at 375-9660 by Aug. 7. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
Castonguay, a society member, will present genealogy techniques for researching relatives from the Galicia area of Poland. Galicia is the Polish partition of the Austria-Hungarian Empire that includes German, Russian, and Polish elements in southeast Poland. Castonguay will help decipher the language barriers inherent in reading documents like birth and baptismal certificates, marriage records, and more.
He will zero in on useful books, websites, maps, and gazetteers. In the interim between the original April date and now, he has discovered more critical information for successful searching and promises a two-hour program of workable techniques. Castonguay adds, “Sorry, no recipes.”
The program is part of the Society’s continuing effort to attempt to help those who are researching their family trees.