During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Clearfield CountyBigler
Oct. 23 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cen-Clear Child Services, Inc., 50 Bigler Rd.
Clearfield
Oct. 18 — Noon to 5:30 p.m., Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St.
DuBois
Oct. 29 — 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Rd.
Frenchville
Oct. 31 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Parish Hall, 64 Saint Marys Ln.
Irvona
Oct. 21 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Glendale Valley Spirit and Truth, Route 53 and Anita Street