MOSHANNON — The 17th annual Best Line Powersports/SSRTA Winter Dinner Ride & Pine Creek 4 Wheeler’s Dice Run, hosted by Snow Shoe Rails to Trails, is set for Saturday, Jan. 4.
Registration for the Dice Run is 8:30 a.m. at Gillentown Trailhead. High hand and low hand will pay $200 each. Cost to register is: $20.00 which includes your meal. The meal will be served at the Moshannon Community Center, 1351 West Sycamore Rd., Moshannon, starting at 11:30 a.m. until gone or 3 p.m. Meal will consist of roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, noodles, desserts, and beverages for $10.
Attendees must be a member of SSRTA to participate in the Dice Run. However, the public is welcome for the meal and take out is available.