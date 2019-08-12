On Saturday, Aug. 3 during the Clearfield County Fair, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub sponsored their annual four-man tag team 6-pound burger challenge.
These three teams raised money for two charities in order to compete — the Pa Wounded Warriors and The Clearfield Ministerium Food Pantry. The total collected for the week was $2,640 through the teams collecting — the Clearfield Elks, Isakk Way donating his money from two Cornish hen sales at the 4H-FFA livestock auction-which were purchased by Clearfield Agway, and The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 974 chancing off a “Pool Of Fun” basket which was won by Don Jury.
The three teams represented were the Clearfield Bison Football team, Sway’s Lawn Care, and defending champions Bob’s Army and Navy. Bob’s Army and Navy repeated as champions for the third year in a row, finishing off the Burger in 47 minutes.