Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is providing an online Dementia Friends one hour information session on Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
Dementia Friends is a global initiative, unfolding in Pennsylvania, to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way we think, talk and act about the disease. The Dementia Friends session helps you learn about dementia and the small ways you can help. This is a great opportunity for both individuals and local businesses to not only learn about dementia, but make a positive impact in the lives of those who live with this disease and their care partners.
In this one-hour session, participants will learn about dementia, what it is like to live with the disease and some tips for communicating with people living with dementia.
Contact the CCAAA at 765-2696 and ask for Julie to register to receive a session workbook, and the link to the virtual session.