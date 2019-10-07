Curwensville Rotary joins World’s Greatest Meal to help end polio

CURWENSVILLE — The Rotary Club of Curwensville is joining in a worldwide recognition of World Polio Day on Oct. 24.
Billed as the “World’s Greatest Meal to Help End Polio” attendees of the Oct. 1 meeting of Curwensville Rotary chose to forego their meal and instead donate the cost of that meal to the PolioPlus efforts of The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. This small sacrifice on the part of each Rotarian will serve to bring awareness and dollars to the global effort of polio eradication.
Curwensville Rotarians invite everyone to pack a lunch one day this month and donate the cost of a meal to this important effort.
Started in 1985, Rotary’s PolioPlus program set out to eradicate polio from the planet at a time when annual cases of the disease numbered in the hundreds of thousands.
Completion of this mission will mark only the second time in human history that a disease has been eradicated. Previously, only smallpox has been eliminated. Once complete, the annual worldwide savings in medical care is estimated at $1.5 billion.