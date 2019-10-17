CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville On The Go’s annual dinner meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center.
This year’s meeting is hosted by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Curwensville. COG is an annual meeting of the four service clubs in the community, as well as other community members to discuss emerging issues/projects in the town. All are welcome.
The Community Center volunteers will cater the event, and the cost is $15 per person. The menu includes stuffed chicken breast or stuffed pork chop with fruit, potatoes, green beans, rolls and butter, desserts. Coffee, tea, and punch will be available.
Highlights for the meeting include speaker Dee Holland, who will speak about the new playground equipment and Irvin Park. Presidents of the four service clubs will give a short presentation on what their clubs are doing this year. Clubs are the Curwensville Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Curwensville Rotary International Club, the Lions Club International Club, and the GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club.
RSVP by Nov. 8 by sending your meat choice and a check for $15 to Lois Richards, GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club, 13068 Curwensville-Tyrone Hwy., Curwensville or call 236-3422.