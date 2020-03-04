CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has announced its recent donations. Memorial donations are:

  • Abby Bash by Bonnie and Denny Dickey
  • Helen Butler by Curwensville Area Education Association and Karen Hugney
  • Nathaniel Canfield by Denny and Bonnie Dickey
  • Joyce Dimmick by Curwensville Area Education Association
  • Esther London by Larry and Kathy Long
  • James “Pappy” McCall by Daughter Bonnie
  • Gerald McDonald by Denny and Bonnie Dickey
  • Past and present member by Grace Lutheran Church
  • Shirley Ann Shaw by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
  • Cindi Spencer by Maxine “Sue” Newpher
  • Betty Stiles by Elaine Russell
  • Theresa M. Walburn by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
  • Edith Wilkinson by Elaine Russell

The library also received a donation in honor of the library staff of 2020 from Elsie Riddle.