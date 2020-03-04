CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Public Library has announced its recent donations. Memorial donations are:
- Abby Bash by Bonnie and Denny Dickey
- Helen Butler by Curwensville Area Education Association and Karen Hugney
- Nathaniel Canfield by Denny and Bonnie Dickey
- Joyce Dimmick by Curwensville Area Education Association
- Esther London by Larry and Kathy Long
- James “Pappy” McCall by Daughter Bonnie
- Gerald McDonald by Denny and Bonnie Dickey
- Past and present member by Grace Lutheran Church
- Shirley Ann Shaw by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
- Cindi Spencer by Maxine “Sue” Newpher
- Betty Stiles by Elaine Russell
- Theresa M. Walburn by Hepburnia United Methodist Church and Sunday School
- Edith Wilkinson by Elaine Russell
The library also received a donation in honor of the library staff of 2020 from Elsie Riddle.