The popular Corner Concert Series returns to Clearfield at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Scheduled performers include HellBent on June 5, Temptation Alley and friends on June 12, and Joe Quick on June 26. Shows will be held every Friday night at Lower Witmer Park under the gazebo until further notice. In the event of rain, shows will be rescheduled later in the season.
The 2020 Corner Concert Series is raising money for The Bob E. Day Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Nightly sponsorships are available. For details, follow Corner Concert Series at facebook.com/cornerconcerts/