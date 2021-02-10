Organizers of The Corner Concert Series have announced the schedule and charity recipient for the 2021 season. Concerts happen every Friday night between Memorial Day and Labor Day from 7 until 9 p.m. at the gazebo in Lower Witmer Park located in downtown Clearfield.
Every year, a new charity organization is chosen to be featured and receive donations collected from the audience at each show. This year, “Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families” has been designated.
R.E.S.T. is a brand new service to North Central PA providing a much needed support system for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren primarily due to parental addiction issues. Forty-four percent of Clearfield County grandparents are in this category. The need is great and The Corner Concert Series wants to make a positive difference in the stressful lives of “grandfamilies”. R.E.S.T. is a 501c3 non-profit organization so all donations are tax deductible. For more information about R.E.S.T., go to www.restfamilies.org.
The 2021 schedule is as follows:
- June 4 –Jason Stanko
- June 11 –The Extra Miles
- June 18 –Steve Kirsch
- June 25 –Joe Quick
- July 2 –Flopp’n Jollies
- July 9 –On The Mend
- July 16 –The Rockin’ Rockers
- July 23 –Twin Reverb
- July 30 –Not Ashamed
- Aug. 6 –Stone Man
- Aug. 13 –The Rock Project
- Aug. 20 –Hell Bent
- Aug. 27 –Heather Olson
- Sept. 3 –Scott McCracken
The schedule is subject to change. Performances will be cancelled due to rain. Follow @cornerconcerts on Facebook for details and updates.