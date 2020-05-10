Face-to-face visits and conversations among family and loved ones that once were taken for granted have been taken away from many seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IntegraCare Corporation’s senior living communities, which operates Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, are taking steps to bring back the traditional visits between residents and family members while continuing to follow recommendations by the CDC and state and local government.
IntegraCare rolled out its Conversation Station concept at 10 communities this week, including Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield.
The visitation stations meet the 6-foot separation standard for social distancing. The enclosure includes a frame and large sections of clear plexiglass. The residents are inside the station and family members are able to visit on the opposite side of the glass.
“It’s going to increase the personal one-on-one interaction between the family member and the resident,” said Butch Cassiday, Regional LifeStyle and LifeStories Director for IntegraCare. “While we still can’t allow residents to be face-to-face for a hug, this at least brings them closer together, in a more personal environment.”
IntegraCare has incorporated other safety procedures since early in the COVID-19 pandemic and those guidelines and restrictions continue to be followed.
“We have safety precautions in place,” Cassiday said. “Both the resident and family member will still have to wear a mask. After each use, both inside and outside the visitation station will be disinfected.”
The Conversation Stations have been constructed in 10 of IntegraCare’s 11 communities located in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.
The Conversation Stations will be utilized as long as social distancing measures remain in place.