U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson will join students from high schools across the region for the 11th year during an educational seminar, this year hosted at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus by the Government Outreach Program.
The event is sponsored by regional employers including United Refining Company, C.S. McKee, Whirley Drinkworks, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, Northwest Savings Bank, Domtar, American Refining Group, Beacon Light Behavior Health, Rick Seager & Tricia Durbin, and Lock Haven University.
Students will hear remarks from Thompson regarding his responsibilities as a member of Congress and presentations from a number of guest panelists and speakers, and have the opportunity to speak with university officials concerning their future education and career opportunities. Lock Haven University President Dr. Robert Pignatello will also participate.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Clearfield Campus. A full list of sponsors, speakers and a schedule will be posted on www.govout.org closer to the time of the event. Any questions can be directed to the Event Coordinator at info@govout.org or by calling 240-2424.