The community once again showed their support of the Area Agency on Aging and the older citizens of Clearfield County at the 24th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction held on Oct. 10 at the Knights of Columbus, Clearfield. The Friends of the Area Agency on Aging Auxiliary raised nearly $26,000 to support Agency programs and services.
The Agency would like to thank everyone who was involved with this year’s auction. Each year, individuals, businesses, and organizations support our event by generously giving their time, talents, goods and services.
Your continued support is greatly appreciated!