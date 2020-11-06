The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. are again partnering to create “Giving Trees” for area’s elderly.
Elderly citizens in the Clearfield area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, could benefit greatly from a small act of kindness.
Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. More than $10,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel suppliers to ensure the frail and elderly were warm in their own homes last winter.
The police department and the Area Agency on Aging, are partnering again with Clearfield Pharmacy, CVS of Clearfield and South Side Subs of Curwensville to host trees. The employees of CNB Bank will also have a tree and collect internally.
Tags will be hung Nov. 19. Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 10, a giving tree will be available at the Clearfield Pharmacy, Clearfield CVS, and South Side Subs. The giving tree will offer the needs of many senior citizens around the area. Individuals are welcome to take a card, purchase and wrap the needed items on the card, and drop off the items and the card at either the Clearfield Borough Police Station on North Front Street, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located on 116 S. Second St., Clearfield Pharmacy, CVS or South Side Subs.
Again, this year a “Giving Tree Fund” has been established at CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank. Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with utility costs including heating assistance, water bills and others, this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any CBT office. Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among the elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.
Many senior citizens are often forgotten during the holiday season. The Giving Tree program makes sure they have a great holiday as well.