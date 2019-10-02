CLEARFIELD — The Community Blood Bank is excited to announce a new partnership in the local community.
Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus is hosting its first blood drive with the Community Blood Bank. The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University — Founder’s Hall Lobby at 201 University Dr., Clearfield.
All donors at this blood drive will receive a $5 Sheetz gift card, which can be used for food or gas, while supplies last.
The Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to the entire Penn Highlands Hospital System, including Penn Highlands Clearfield. All blood collected with the Community Blood Bank goes right back into the local community, helping to save your family, friends and neighbors right here at home. This can only be done through blood donations with the Community Blood Bank.
Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are available.
“This new partnership with the Lock Haven University in Clearfield is very exciting for the Community Blood Bank,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We are so thrilled and honored for this new partnership in a community we serve. This is a great opportunity for busy college students to give back to their local community. But also the drive is open to the public, allowing more opportunity for local residents to help save lives right there in the neighborhood.”
For more information, visit our website fourhearts.org or call 456-4206.
Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu.
You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.
