Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, IntegraCare employees have been on the front lines diligently working to maintain the health and safety of residents in 11 senior living communities located in three states.
Those dedicated team members often miss spending quality time with their own children as they work so hard to protect those most vulnerable to the coronavirus threat. In appreciation of such sacrifices, IntegraCare will thank 349 children of its employees by sending individual thank you letters and gifts to each child.
“The kids of our team members are struggling to understand this situation just as much as their parents,” said Butch Cassiday, LifeStyle and LifeStories Director at Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare. “Mom or Dad are working long hours, or one of their parents may have lost their job. School is now online, they are missing their friends and social events, and the list goes on.
“We want the kids to understand how much their parent not only means to us, but also how much they mean to our residents. This is a thank you to them for their understanding of mom or dad having to work extra to support their respective teams and residents, or they’re working longer in the day, or working days they’d normally be off with the kids.”
IntegraCare operates senior living communities in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. There are 169 boys and 180 girls among the 349 children of IntegraCare employees. Of those, 66 are age 3 or under; 98 are age 4 to 8; 101 are age 9 to 13; and 84 are age 14 to 18.
“Our IntegraCare team has displayed dedication and expertise while helping to keep our residents safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Loriann Putzier, President and co-founder of IntegraCare. “Our team is part of our family, and we are excited to share these gifts and warm wishes with the children.”
Letters will be sent to each child of an IntegraCare employee. An age-appropriate gift for boys and girls will be included.
Among the gifts include plush stuffed animals, backpacks, lunchboxes, coloring books, crayons, glow-in-the-dark yoyos, Polly Pockets, ear buds, fingernail polish, footballs, baseballs, lip gloss, sunglasses, fun socks and restaurant or department store gift cards.
“Each community will receive packages for distribution,” Cassiday said. “The last thing we want to do is put more work on our teams in the communities, so each bag will already be packaged with the parent and child’s name so they simply may distribute to the appropriate team member.”