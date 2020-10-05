COALPORT — Coalport Streetscape Committee has announced the cancellation of the annual Fall Basket Party for this November. The event has been held for 12 years and is the committee’s big fundraiser. Changes have been made for many organizations because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone who would like to make a monetary donation can make checks payable to the Coalport Streetscape Committee, 1117 Mill St., Coalport, PA 16627. CSC is a 501 (c)(3) tax deductible charitable foundation.
Another basket party is being planned in fall 2021.