COALPORT — With the coronavirus currently overwhelming the area evidenced by many places shutting down and/or limiting attendance, along with a heating issue at the Coalport Community Building, the Senior Community Service Employment Program Administrator, A4TD, will permit the trainee at the Coalport Area Coal Museum to work remotely from her home.
The officers of the museum greatly appreciate the remote worksite arrangement that will permit many important projects to advance for the museum while dealing with pandemic and building issues.
Pat Onrubia, SCSEP trainee, will have regular hours from her home beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5 — following our regular Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) museum schedule. However, should any patron like to utilize the vast collection of genealogical material in our museum’s reference room — or have a question on area or family history — please call or text the Coal Museum’s new phone number (814) 790-0984 during our regular hours to set up a time to visit.
Individuals can also view many files and information online at the museum’s website: www.coalportmuseum.org.
Curator/treasurer, Richard W. Snyder II explained, “Our coal museum relies entirely on monetary donations to keep us in operation, however the COVID pandemic has severely limited the number of patrons this 2020 calendar year — resulting in our lowest total of funds received in the past twenty years. Prior to this year, donations have been more than enough to keep all expenses paid and our museum doors open.”
“For the first time,” Snyder continued, “our Coalport Museum Commission is putting out a plea for contributions to help us with operational costs — until we’re fully back open with visitors again.”
For those who believe the Coalport Area Coal Museum is an important organization of worth in the Glendale Valley community, please mail your check payable to: Coalport Museum Commission, P.O. Box 248, Coalport, PA, 16627.