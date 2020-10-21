COALPORT — A once collaborative relationship between the Coalport Area Coal Museum and the Glendale Area Public Library has apparently dissolved, as an emailed notice to the museum from the library stated they no longer want to share telephone access in the community building, which houses both entities.
At the Oct. 20th meeting of the commission, president Bob Counsman elicited ideas from the board, and a motion was made and passed to acquire a cell phone to connect to the local T-Mobile service — which offers unlimited talk and text, as well as hot spot WIFI service if necessary.
Curator Richard Snyder announced that Josiah Jones, executive director of the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, is planning to visit the Coalport Coal Museum to take photos on Oct. 21 to create a “virtual tour” of the museum — using a cell phone, Go Pro Fusion 360 and a software program. Once completed, this will allow the viewer on the VisitClearfieldCounty.org website to explore the museum via 360-degree photos, as well as interactive photographs and pop-up explanatory text.
These ‘virtual tours’, made in response to the lack of on-site visitation because of COVID-19 closings, are being created not to replace what a real visit to the museum would be like, but allows potential visitors a chance to see what they’ll want to experience in person.
The coal museum will also be one of the featured sites of Clearfield County in the upcoming “Landmarks” special section of The Progress scheduled to be published Oct. 31.
In other news, the board:
- noted the new display hanger holding mining augers and tamping needles, as well as new shelves to hold larger mining devices.
- Expressed their appreciation to Virginia Lesher who donated a large number of obituaries for their collection.
- heard from museum genealogist, Trina Troxell Corson, who described her detailed research of the “Ball Cemetery” (also known as the Mount Pleasant Cemetery).
- received a wealth of employee records, photos and stock certificate from the former Candy Bank Mine (Beccaria) from Dan Rebar of Ramey.
- received a check for $50 from Tony Pino of Delaware donated in memory of Frank Hopnick.
Next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Coalport Community Building. Residents interested in the early days of bituminous coal mining or area family genealogy are urged to attend.