CNB Bank of Clearfield recently awarded the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging a grant to provide the Be a Loving Mirror Family Recovery Program.
According to material provided by Bobbie Johnson, CCAAA Director of Mission Advancement, “the BALM method teaches families how to engage their loved ones through evidence-based brief interventions that can encourage loved ones to enter and commit to recovery more quickly.”
This 12-week course will help family members stop obsessing over their loved one’s substance use disorder and stop trying to “fix” them. Instead, the focus of this program is to learn ways of communicating that encourages recovery, gaining peace back that had been lost, and learn to enjoy life again regardless of another’s choices.
Because of grants like this one, CCAAA is able to provide this excellent resource at no cost to family members of all ages impacted by the area’s drug epidemic.