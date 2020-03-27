For more than 118 years, the Clearfield YMCA has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the community.
Though YMCA doors may be closed, it is still working to meet the needs of friends and neighbors in these uncertain times. YMCA is asking members and the community at large to stay with us.
Each year, the Clearfield Y reaches people across the greater Clearfield community through programs that help everyone reach their full potential. If you are a Y member and are able, consider continuing your membership. For anyone who is not a Y member, consider joining or donating today to help support the Y.
Visit the YMCA’s Facebook page or website www.clearfieldymca.net for workout videos and activities to do with your children while home.