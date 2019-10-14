The Clearfield Women’s Club held their October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Aunt Lu’s Cafe, Clearfield.
The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. with eight members and two guests present.
Joan Bracco from the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging told the club about the services offered by the agency and gave each member a pamphlet with details.
Bracco finished her program by answering questions from the members.
A short business meeting followed. Ways and Means Chairwoman Sherry Wills announced the recent sandwich sale was a success, and spoke about the proposed fundraiser for November.
Members were also asked to helping with the Halloween Parade as division leaders or judges. The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m.