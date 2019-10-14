Women's Club holds meeting

Pictured above, from left, are Clearfield Women’s Club programs Chairwoman Mary Hartley, and Joan Bracco from the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging.

 Submitted

The Clearfield Women’s Club held their October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Aunt Lu’s Cafe, Clearfield.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. with eight members and two guests present.

Joan Bracco from the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging told the club about the services offered by the agency and gave each member a pamphlet with details.

Bracco finished her program by answering questions from the members.

A short business meeting followed. Ways and Means Chairwoman Sherry Wills announced the recent sandwich sale was a success, and spoke about the proposed fundraiser for November.

Members were also asked to helping with the Halloween Parade as division leaders or judges. The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m.

