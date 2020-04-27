Clearfield Woman’s Club President Barbara Linsenbigler recently presented a check for $500 to the Clearfield Food Pantry.
According to Linsenbigler, the club has been unable to meet since the February meeting due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Members were polled and agreed that this was the greatest need in the community, considering the loss of jobs and wages as citizens remained in their homes. She also noted that many churches and collection points are closed which also negatively impacts donations.
Clearfield Woman’s Club has a long history of supporting the needs of the pantry through annual food drives at the Halloween parade and under the Charlie Brown tree at the Shaw Library.