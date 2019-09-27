CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Public Library has announced its Mobile Unit’s stops for October.
They are:
- Tuesday, Oct. 1, Mahaffey Firehall, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Mint Condition, Grampian, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 2, Boggs Township Municipal Building, West Decatur, 4-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 5, Minted Market’s fall festival, Grampian, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Tuesday, Oct. 8, Elderberry Park, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.; and Mountz Park, Smithmill (Janesville), 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 9, Coalport Area Public Library, public stop, 10 a.m. to noon; Beccaria Township Municipal Building, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; and Madera Park, 4-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15, Houtzdale Family Service Center, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Ramey Firehall, 3-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 16, U-Haul dealer, Penfield, 3-5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 21, Kylertown Center for Active Living, public stop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, Mahaffey Firehall, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and Mint Condition, Grampian, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, Boggs Township Municipal Building, 3-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, Elderberry Park, Irvona, noon to 2 p.m.; and Mountz Park, Smithmill, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, Coalport Area Public Library, public stop, 10 a.m. to noon; Beccaria Township Municipal Building, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; and Madera Park, 4-6 p.m.