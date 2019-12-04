The December Clearfield NON meeting was held Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 120 Pub and Grub.
There were 33 members and 12 guests present. The committee for planning the dinner and entertainment was Donna Shaw, Deb Folmar, Joan Myers, Judy Corcino and Sylvia Marshall. The evening was opened by vice President Patti Semelsberger. The invocation was given by Sylvia Marshall, and the 50/50 was won by Barb Giuffre.
Entertainment was the Westminster Hand-bell Choir from the First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg. The table decorations were given as door prizes at the end of the evening. There will not be a January meeting. The February meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club with information to follow.