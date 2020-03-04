The March meeting of the Clearfield NON Club was held Tuesday, March 3, at the Clearfield Sons of Italy Club.
There were 34 members and four guests present. The planning committee for the dinner and entertainment was Francine Shimchock, Lori Skebo and Dawn Shaw. The meeting was opened by President Kristi Rich. The invocation and a prayer before dinner were given by Lori Skebo. The 50/50 was won by member Ro Rich.
The theme for the evening was St. Patrick’s Day, and the table decorations were given as door prizes. The entertainment for the evening was country music played and sung by Joe Quick.
The meeting was adjourned with a motion from Patti Semelsberger and a second by Skebo. The April meeting will be held Tuesday, April 7 at St. Charles Restaurant. Dinner of turkey and all the trimmings has been planned.