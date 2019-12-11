CURWENSVILLE — Debbie Marsh, a 1977 Clearfield High School graduate who now lives in State College, is a recently retired kindergarten teacher, after having taught for 30 years. For ten years Marsh wrote the humorous monthly column called “Notes from the Teacher.”
Marsh published the book “The Book of Frank” and has recently published “The Book of Stella.” Both are humorous books for adults, about very mischievous and delightful children in kindergarten — and the lessons learned by the teacher.
Both books are available on Amazon, as well as The Clearfield Pharmacy, The Strawberry Tree and Tea Room and various businesses in State College.
Marsh will be signing books at the Strawberry Tree and Tea Room in Curwensville on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.