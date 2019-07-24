Suggested Scripture(s): Psalm 133 and Isaiah 58
It is time again for the annual Clearfield County Fair, beginning this Sunday, July 28. And the Clearfield Ministerium is again participating during Fair Week in two ways:
• To open Fair week, members of the Ministerium will be leading a community Vespers worship to help open the county fair, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday evening, July 28 in the grove and covered stage area of the Fairgrounds. Local pastors and faith leaders will offer prayers for Fair Week itself, the Community of Clearfield and the once again rising danger of illegal drugs in Clearfield County, for Clearfield local and county Elected Officials and Employees, and for the Safety and Well-being of Our County’s Children and Families.
Special music will be offered by the Clearfield Community Chorus and they will also lead those in attendance with the singing of hymns. The message for the evening will be given by Pastor Greg Kohlepp of the Woodland Parish of the United Methodist Church; and there will also be taken the annual offering to help fund the Ministerium Tangible Aid Fund. The Tangible Aid Fund is for assistance for those in need in our area and assist in the life and ministry work of the Ministerium.
Other faith musicians and singers will begin Sunday afternoon prior to Vespers with the Clearfield Hospice Memorial Service and Butterfly Release at 2 p.m.; The Calvary Boys at 3 p.m.; Morning Light at 4:30 p.m.; The Michael Family/2 for 1 at 6 p.m.; Vespers at 7:30 and following Vespers, Fervent Worship at 8:30 p.m.
• Stuff the Bus: The Clearfield Ministerium is also once again supporting area students and schools with Stuff the Bus. Beginning after the fair parade, a bus will be located at the Clearfield County Fair Grounds, near the cattle barns, for fair-goers to drop off any school supplies between July 28 and Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The purpose is to help the students and their classrooms begin the new school year prepared and ready to learn.
And beginning in 2018, donations of non-perishable food items are also be accepted in collaboration with the Clearfield Area Food Bank to support the Weekend Backpack Lunch Program which began in Clearfield during the 2017/2018 school year. This program aids qualifying families by sending school children home with a backpack of food items to assist with weekend meals. It goes without saying – but needs to be said nevertheless – that we all learn better when our stomachs are full and not hungry.
Suggested Items for donation include: Safety scissors, crayons, glue sticks, boys or girls underwear(S, M, L), canned dinners, Capri Suns drinks, individually wrapped snacks, tuna/chicken salad kits, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, notebooks, microwave pasta, fruit/veggie cups, pencil sharpeners, pencil boxes/pouches, backpacks, socks (boys/girls all sizes), instant oatmeal packets, cereal cups, single serve-shelf stable milk, canned soups, index cards, graph paper, markers, erasers, juice boxes, and granola bars.
If you cannot drop off items at the fairgrounds, here are other collection sites available to receive donated items: Centre Grove United Methodist Church; Greater Shawville Parish; Lake Street United Methodist Church; Grace United Presbyterian Church in Glen Richey; Hyde Wesleyan Church; Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church; the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield; and West Side United Methodist Church.
The Ministerium also wants to thank Fullington Bus Company for the loan and use of the bus vehicle for this program and to Greg Hallstrom of the Clearfield County Fair for providing the space for the bus at the fairgrounds.
The Clearfield Ministerium meets the First Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. at various church or community locations. Everyone involved in ministry leadership and/or community assistance is invited to attend these meetings. Contact Ministerium President Pastor Leanne Peters at 553-0646 for more information.