Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 elected officers for the fraternal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022:

  • Grand Knight –Frank M. Sturniolo
  • Chaplain –Rev. Fr. Brandon K. Leckner
  • Deputy Grand Knight –Randy Lemmo
  • Chancellor –Vince Sturniolo
  • Recorder –Carl Pizzella
  • Advocate –William Shaw, Jr.
  • Financial Secretary –Bruce Nicklas
  • Treasurer –William Shaw, Sr.
  • Lector –James Tarhau
  • Warden –Tom Spingola
  • Inside Guard –Fred Leavy
  • Outside Guard –Steve Gillespie

Trustees elected:

  • Fred Wisor –Three years
  • Ty Ford –Two years
  • Jim Blessel –One year

The council’s meetings are held the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the new Copper Cork Event Center (old KC Building). All members are encouraged to attend.

