Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 elected officers for the fraternal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022:
- Grand Knight –Frank M. Sturniolo
- Chaplain –Rev. Fr. Brandon K. Leckner
- Deputy Grand Knight –Randy Lemmo
- Chancellor –Vince Sturniolo
- Recorder –Carl Pizzella
- Advocate –William Shaw, Jr.
- Financial Secretary –Bruce Nicklas
- Treasurer –William Shaw, Sr.
- Lector –James Tarhau
- Warden –Tom Spingola
- Inside Guard –Fred Leavy
- Outside Guard –Steve Gillespie
Trustees elected:
- Fred Wisor –Three years
- Ty Ford –Two years
- Jim Blessel –One year
The council’s meetings are held the third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the new Copper Cork Event Center (old KC Building). All members are encouraged to attend.