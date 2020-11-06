The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team will be honoring the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces and recognizing Veterans Day on Nov. 11. They will be canceling their November team meeting. the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team will meet again on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m.
Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team cancels November meeting
