Each year on the first Sunday in December, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks gather to honor our members who have passed away in the past year. This is done through a memorial service at the Elks Lodge.
This year’s service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Elks Lodge Room at 301 North Second St., Clearfield. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Michelle Bodle.
We will be honoring the following departed members: John H Rumery; Con J. Mucci; Claude R. Bloom; Les Turner; John H. Potts; Fred J. Guarino, Jr.; Donald A. Bloom; William E. Yatta; Randy McCracken; Daniel D. Duckett; Thomas A. Henry; Ward L. Fink, Past Lodge Tiler; Raymond O. Mullen and Frederick L. Williams.
Clearfield Lodge Number 540 wishes to extend an invitation to family and friends of our departed members to join us in honoring their memory on this solemn occasion.
The public is welcome to attend.