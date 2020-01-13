Clearfield Elementary School launched a “Dimes and Dementia” fundraiser in conjunction with the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and Mature Resources Foundation for the unique project called The Village of Hope in October of 2019.
The “Dimes and Dementia” campaign was an opportunity for children to be a part of the Village of Hope through fundraising for the cause, examining money denominations, experiencing charitable giving, and learning about diseases like dementia.
Bobbie Johnson, Director of Mission Advancement for the Agency on Aging presented the students and Administration with a plaque as recognition for raising over $1,200 for the Village of Hope.
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.