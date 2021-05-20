The Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees presented the 2021 Lauretta Woodson Awards to two Moshannon Valley School District employees on Tuesday, May 11.
The Lauretta Woodson Educator Award was presented by Educational Support co-chair Marianne McCloskey to Moshannon Valley third grade math teacher Brittany Frisco. Frisco was recommended for her willingness to embrace new technology, such as the GoMath curriculum, Chromebooks and Promethean ActivPanel; her use of learning centers and focus groups; her willingness to share ideas with administrators and colleagues, and her proactive role in communication with parents and students, which makes her beloved by students and parents alike.
Tonya Lewis, Moshannon Valley High School LPN Healthcare Assistant, was presented the Lauretta Woodson Educational Support Award by McCloskey. Lewis was recommended for her exceptional organizational skills in recordkeeping and managing paperwork, medications and student information. She is a valuable member of many committees and is considered a role model by students. She is credited with helping create an atmosphere of safety, support and confidentiality for the nurse’s suite.
The Lauretta Woodson Awards were created in honor of Lauretta Woodson, an English teacher and later Assistant Professor at Temple University who, upon retirement, became very active in PASR.
Upon her passing, she bequeathed a sum of money to PASR, which was designated to be used for the support of public education.
Each year, local chapters select one educator and one support professional for doing an outstanding job within a school or district.
The award is normally presented at CCC/PASR’s spring luncheon. However, due to the pandemic, the award presentation was delayed and consequently presented at the Moshannon Valley School District Office.