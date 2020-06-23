Clearfield County Historical Society’s board of directors met last week on the Kerr House lawn to maintain proper social distancing.
The board thanked all who helped to place 13 star US flags on the graves of Revolutionary War soldiers who are buried in Clearfield County in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.
Regrettably, but unanimously, the board agreed not to open the Alexander Research Center this year, due to the Covid-19 virus danger. It is not possible, given the size of the building and the amount of researchers from many parts of Pennsylvania and the United States who use the facility to accommodate social distancing and to insure a twice weekly sanitizing of research materials and fixtures.
Cathie Hughes, Genealogy Committee Chair, explained that the committee will take genealogy inquires by regular mail.
The committee will conduct research for the same $25 fee that has, for years, been charged for such research. A notice of this service will be posted and emphasized on the CCHS website.
The decision to open the Kerr House Museum building to visitors will be made on a month to month basis. Presently, it remains closed. If the museum does open sometime later this year; masks and distancing will be required by all persons in the building. The number of visitors in the museum at one time will be limited.
The popular Night At the Museum event, previously scheduled for August, has been cancelled for this year.
In other business, the board reviewed and discussed:
- The Scan Pro microfilm reader and accompanying laser printer have been installed
- The republishing of the 1922 James Mitchell Lumbering and Rafting book is nearly complete
- Heard of the need for the Carriage House garage door’s trim to be painted
- Heard the annual audit report from board member Fred Ralston
- Urged CCHS members and supporters to write to local state legislators; Senator Langerholc and Representatives Sankey and Gabler; to request that they support continued budgetary funding for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’ grant awards, which benefit the financial well-being of the CCHS
- Membership stands at 632
- Invited the public to watch for county historically oriented video presentations and book reviews to be posted on the society’s website and Facebook sites.