Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc. and Clearfield County Career and Technology Center have canceled its planned event, Clearfield County Festival of Trees.
The event was initially scheduled to be held at Clearfield County Career & Technology Center on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The cancellation comes after a struggle with honoring the commitment of being able to provide live entertainment and a wide variety of craft vendors, as well as a display of decorated trees which, in part, is due to the multitude of other similar events within the county.