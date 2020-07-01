Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently received a donation of $1,377 — a portion of the proceeds from the auction held at the completion of the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Event held on June 26 and 27 at the Big Lots Plaza in Clearfield.
The event was organized and sponsored by Visit Clearfield County with additional sponsorship by Rural King, Legacy Resource Partners, Pennmark Properties and Blue Moon Media and Marketing. The featured carvers at the event were Todd Gladfelter, Mark Mann, Knotty Ray and Doug Ryan.
Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Josiah Jones said the sponsors and the participants in the event wanted to give something back to the community that would make an impact. The decision was made to give a portion of the proceeds from the event auction to Clearfield County Charitable Foundation to be designated for use in their community grants program.
Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “We really appreciate the opportunity to be involved in the initial Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Event and thank Visit Clearfield County for the invitation and donation.
“The donated funds will go directly to our grants program and will be part of the funding for our 2020 grant cycle that will be starting in early August with the grants awarded in late October,” McCracken continued. “We appreciate the talents the four carvers put on display and we thank them for donating their pieces for the auction.”
Jones and McCracken both noted that, for a first time event put together on short notice, it was a tremendous success. Both thanked the corporate sponsors, the participating carvers, the food vendors, the staff at Visit Clearfield County, Bee Kind Winery for donation of gift baskets for the auction and Tim Winters who served as auctioneer. Special thanks to everyone who came out to the event and those individuals who bid on the auction items.