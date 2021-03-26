The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently opened a satellite office in the City of DuBois inside the NCPA Launchbox facility, 2 East Long Avenue in downtown DuBois. The Charitable Foundation will have use of the office space every Wednesday.
Charitable Foundation Executive Director Mark McCracken explained that opening the satellite office in DuBois will give the Charitable Foundation a physical presence in the DuBois area that will help strengthen the relationship with funds already established for the DuBois community along with recruiting new endowment and scholarship funds that will enhance DuBois and surrounding communities. McCracken will be working at the DuBois satellite office most Wednesdays and the Charitable Foundation Board is planning to hold at least one quarterly board meeting per year at the location. Brad Lashinsky, Director of NCPA Launchbox said, “we welcome the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation to the Launchbox and wish them much success with their endeavors in the DuBois area.”
The opening of the DuBois satellite office continues the growth strategy of the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors that started with the January of 2020 hiring of McCracken as Executive Director along with the opening of a business office located at the Rear of 236 East Market St. in Clearfield. McCracken said, “like everyone else, the Charitable Foundation was hampered throughout 2020 by limitations brought on by the COVID19 restrictions, but we were able to follow through with the board’s long range plan to grow the organization while providing needed support to communities, projects and individuals throughout Clearfield County.”
From the end of 2019 through March 18, 2021, the market value of all funds established with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation grew from $6,475,000 to $8,965,000. Over the five year period from March 1, 2016 to March 2021, the Charitable Foundation has awarded a total of $969,335.84 in the form of charitable and scholarship benefits. During 2020, the Charitable Foundation awarded $20,245 in community project grants, over $42,000 in scholarships to 33 students and made two separate distributions of $3,900 and $4,800 to food banks operating in Clearfield County.
The Charitable Foundation Board also announces the recent addition of Jamie Straub to the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors to represent the DuBois area. Ms. Straub joined the board in January and brings a wealth of experience from her position as Vice President — Sr. Corporate Banker — Commercial Solutions with First Commonwealth Bank in DuBois along with her service on many other community boards.
McCracken said, “we are pleased to have Ms. Straub join the Charitable Foundation board and she will offer key input to the board, not only in regards to the DuBois area, but to our efforts across all of Clearfield County.”
The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation was formed in November of 2004 and now has 47 endowment and scholarship funds valued at over $8.9 million. The Charitable Foundation is registered with both the IRS as a 501(c) 3 tax exempt organization and with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of State as a charitable organization. Donations to any Clearfield County Charitable Foundation fund are tax deductible.
Anyone interested in establishing a fund with the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation or making a donation to any of our funds should visit www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org or call (814) 592-7331 to schedule a meeting.