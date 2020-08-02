Clearfield County Charitable Foundation announces 2020 grant applications available

Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is ready to distribute applications for the 2020 CCCF Grant Program. In 2019, the grant program awarded more than $23,000 to projects that benefitted communities from all areas of Clearfield County.
Since inception, the CCCF Grant Program has awarded more than $102,000 in total funding.
For 2020, the foundation’s board of directors is looking for applications from groups that will address the needs of communities and specifically the board is encouraging participation from groups that have never applied before.
CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “With the recent economic downturn many communities are seeing a need for new programs that will address specific problems. The foundation, through the grant program, is looking to fund projects that will meet specific needs and provide solutions that will make our communities better. This year, the CCCF Board and our Grant Committee is very interested to see some new and innovative ideas submitted for consideration”.
The foundation has an established grant committee that will review and critically score all applications. Once the review process is completed, the committee will provide recommendations to the foundation board for the final award of the grant funds. To be eligible for a grant award, applying agencies/organizations must provide services in local communities and be located within Clearfield County. Priority is given to projects that have potential for long-term impact, support the county’s overall needs, do not duplicate other services and will aid residents not currently being served.
The grants are funded by the foundation’s community fund along with several individual endowment funds that were set up in the name of certain individuals interested in helping their communities and projects all across the county. Additionally, the CCL Donor Designated Fund was established for organizations in Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough and Lawrence Township; and the Sara Jane Mattern Fund was established by the Mattern estate to fund annual grants to four specific organizations in Osceola Mills.
The grant application, instructions and all necessary submission documents are available to download in MS Word format at http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads. For those unable to download the forms, paper copies of the application and documents can be requested via email to cccfexecdir@outlook.com or by calling 592-7331.
Deadline for submission of the grant applications is Friday, Sept. 25.
For those interested in financially supporting the Charitable Foundation Grant Program or any of our endowment or scholarship funds, contributions may be made at http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/, clicking on the OUR FUNDS button, selecting either LIST OF GENERAL FUNDS or SCHOLARSHIP FUNDS and then selected the specific fund by clicking the DONATE button beside the fund you want to donate to. Online donations are processed through a secure Paypal account.
Donations can also be mailed to: Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830. Designate on the check memo line the fund you would like your donation credited to.
CCCF also welcomes inquiries from those interested in establishing endowment or scholarship funds to benefit local communities and organizations.